Charterhouse unveils 24th VGMA nominees

Entertainment of Sunday, 19 March 2023
Source: www.etvghana.com
The organizers of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs), CharterHouse have announced Saturday, March 18 as the set date to unveil the nominees’ list for the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.
The organizers indicated that the announcement will be made hourly from 11 am to 4 pm on social media handles of Ghana Music Awards on Facebook and CharterhouseLive on YouTube and TV3.
The final announcement will be made at 9:00 pm featuring the Big 5 Categories; Best New Artiste, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year, and Artiste of the Year.
Charterhouse in January 2023 called for entries for the 24th VGMA. The organizers emphasized that only works published from January to December 2022 will be accepted.
The Unsung category gives room for new artists to be seen, the winner of this category will be allowed to perform live at the award night ceremony.
Best Hiplife Song
Friday Night – Lasmid
Stubborn Academy – Medikal
Anadwo – Jay Bahd
Abonten – DJ Brezzy ft Mugeez, Stonebwoy, kwesi Arthur, Black Sherif & Smallgod
Grace – Amerado ft Lasmid
Ewiase – Kweku Flick
Best Highlife Song
Atia – Epixode ft Kwabena Kwabena
My Proposal – ask Songstress
Adi dede- Adina
Adom – Kwesi Arthur
Down Flat – Kelvyn Boy
Have Mercy – Kofi Kinaata
Best Gospel Song
Final Say – Celestine Donkor
Waye me yie – Piesie Esther
My Meditation – Diana Hamilton
Kadosh – Joe Mettle
Hewale Lala – Perez Muzik
Tegbe Tegbe – Bethel Revival choir ft Edwin Dadson
This Far – Ewura Abena
Mala – MOG music
Beat Hiphop Song
Kweku the traveler – Black Sherif
Countryside – Sarkodie ft black Sherif
Obiaa boa – Amerado
Benzo – Malcolm Nuna
Drama- Kwesi Arthur ft Big Homie Flee
Scarface – Medikal