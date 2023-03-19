Charterhouse unveils 24th VGMA nominees

Entertainment of Sunday, 19 March 2023

Source: www.etvghana.com

The organizers of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs), CharterHouse have announced Saturday, March 18 as the set date to unveil the nominees’ list for the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



The organizers indicated that the announcement will be made hourly from 11 am to 4 pm on social media handles of Ghana Music Awards on Facebook and CharterhouseLive on YouTube and TV3.



The final announcement will be made at 9:00 pm featuring the Big 5 Categories; Best New Artiste, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year, and Artiste of the Year.



Charterhouse in January 2023 called for entries for the 24th VGMA. The organizers emphasized that only works published from January to December 2022 will be accepted.



The Unsung category gives room for new artists to be seen, the winner of this category will be allowed to perform live at the award night ceremony.



Best Hiplife Song



Friday Night – Lasmid



Stubborn Academy – Medikal



Anadwo – Jay Bahd



Abonten – DJ Brezzy ft Mugeez, Stonebwoy, kwesi Arthur, Black Sherif & Smallgod



Grace – Amerado ft Lasmid



Ewiase – Kweku Flick



Best Highlife Song



Atia – Epixode ft Kwabena Kwabena



My Proposal – ask Songstress



Adi dede- Adina



Adom – Kwesi Arthur



Down Flat – Kelvyn Boy



Have Mercy – Kofi Kinaata



Best Gospel Song



Final Say – Celestine Donkor



Waye me yie – Piesie Esther



My Meditation – Diana Hamilton



Kadosh – Joe Mettle



Hewale Lala – Perez Muzik



Tegbe Tegbe – Bethel Revival choir ft Edwin Dadson



This Far – Ewura Abena



Mala – MOG music



Beat Hiphop Song



Kweku the traveler – Black Sherif



Countryside – Sarkodie ft black Sherif



Obiaa boa – Amerado



Benzo – Malcolm Nuna



Drama- Kwesi Arthur ft Big Homie Flee



Scarface – Medikal