Charterhouse distances itself from Amakye Dede's 'I was forced to crown Kuami Eugene' comment

Entertainment of Thursday, 15 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Charterhouse Production Ltd, the esteemed organizers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), has firmly disassociated themselves from Amakye Dede's claims regarding the crowning of Kuami Eugene as the future king of highlife in Ghana during the 2019 VGMAs.



Amakye Dede, a legendary Ghanaian highlife musician, recently disclosed that he felt compelled by external forces to bestow this title upon the young highlife and Afrobeat singer.



In a report on asaaseradio.com, Robert Klah, the head of public events and communication at Charterhouse, responded by stating that they had no knowledge or involvement in the incident.



He expressed his confusion regarding the assertion that event organizers should be held responsible for such actions.



“We did not orchestrate any crowning sessions, so I am a bit lost when it comes to the assertion that event organisers are responsible,” Robert Klah expressed.



Klah emphasized that Charterhouse works with a team and provides them with the opportunity to create their presentations.



Their primary concern is to ensure that the performances are tasteful and appropriate, enabling artists to showcase their talents.



On June 14, 2023, Amakye Dede, clarified the circumstances surrounding his decision.



He revealed that he was initially pressured by external influences to crown Kuami Eugene and that it was not his personal choice.



He further disclosed that he had initially planned to hand over the crown to someone else but was convinced to proceed with the act.



The incident had garnered significant criticism, including from record producer Zapp Mallet, and Amakye Dede's explanation sheds light on the external pressures he faced in making that decision.



