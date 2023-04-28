Charterhouse PRO defends keeping VGMA board members' identities confidential

Entertainment of Friday, 28 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Robert Klah, the Public Relations Officer of Charterhouse, organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), has stated that the identities of the board members responsible for selecting nominees and winners of the prestigious music awards will not be disclosed to the public.



In an interview with Caleb Nii Boye on 3FM, he said the decision was made to protect the safety of the board members, who have received threats and online harassment in the past.



“The thing is this we’ve had some board members who’ve had threats before, so the best thing is not to share information about these people,” Klah said.



He cited the Grammy Awards as an example, where over 11,000 decision-makers comprising members of the Recording Academy are relatively unknown to the public.



He further emphasized that the board members are a diverse group of individuals with various backgrounds and expertise in the music industry, and they take their responsibilities seriously.



Despite the mixed reactions from the public, Klah assured that the VGMA remains committed to promoting and celebrating excellence in the music industry, and the awards process will continue to be fair and transparent.



ADA/DO