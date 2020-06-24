Music of Wednesday, 24 June 2020

Change your style, too monotonous – C-Zar to Okyeame Kwame

Hiplife artiste C-Zar posits that colleague Okyeame Kwame appears to be content with his monotonous style for which reason he [C-Zar] with rate Sarkodie above him.



According to C-Zar, Okyeame Kwame who claims to be the ‘Best Rapper Alive’ and prides himself on being 'Mr. Versatile' has been towing “the same line all the time”. He said in his interview with 3FM’s MzGee that if he were Okyeame Kwame, he would have injected some level of variety into his style in order to maintain relevance and garner huge audience appeal.



“Since he is still into music, he needs to change his style sometimes… Ghanaians easily get fed-up with the same thing,” he said while drawing a comparison between Okyeame Kwame and Sarkodie.



“I wouldn’t say he [Sarkodie] is more versatile but he is broad-minded; he has more angles, appeals to a wider population, and is more interesting”.



He continued: “You have to be versatile. If you’re static, you become irrelevant. What made Shatta Wale great was that he was one way and in a corner that people were familiar with. He changed to be the current Shatta Wale”.



Meanwhile, C-Zar has touted his rap prowess in response to suggestions he is a terrible rapper.



On countless occasions, some journalists have listed him among rappers who are wack in their publications. The narrative has been the same as a section of the public who are music lovers. They have cited his delivery on ‘Araba Lawson’, ‘Mercy Lokko’ among others as the basis for their assessment.



Speaking on Showbuzz, C-Zar said he decided to rap the way he does because it earned him the audience appeal he so much desired. According to him, before ‘Araba Lawson’ and ‘Mercy Lokko’, he released ‘C-Zar’ and ‘Sunsum Sofo and although his delivery was top-notch, the buzz was not felt.



“Creativity is about coming up with something unique to get the attention you want,” he remarked. “When I recorded my first song, my rap didn’t move people. They enjoyed the song but my name didn’t get to where I wanted. I came out with another one, the song became popular but my name wasn’t there.”



“‘Araba Lawson’ put me there because the rap became popular and was so easy to rap along. But people labeled it kindergarten rap. Let me tell you that my rap is easy to rap along but literary, it’s very deep. Lyrically, my terms were funny.”









