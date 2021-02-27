Entertainment of Saturday, 27 February 2021

Change with the times to remain relevant – EL advises musicians

Ghanaian Afrobeats musician and rapper, Elom Adablah better known by stage name E.L has advised musicians to change with the times.



Emphasising on the fact that music, especially in Ghana is always evolving, he motioned that any artiste who wants to remain relevant in the industry will also have to adapt to the changing trends.



According to him, whilst adapting to the new trends, musicians should still do what they love.



Speaking on Y 107.9 FM’s Myd Morning Radio show hosted by Rev Erskine, the rapper said, “Personally, I am doing what I love. I am doing the music I love to do but at the same time I am also trying new sounds. Yesterday I recorded a drill song, my first official drill song. As a musician, you just have to make sure you are keeping with the times”.



Commenting on the new sound being discovered in Ghanaian music, especially rap, EL admitted he was in love with it. “I love what I am hearing. I am really happy of the direction of the new stuff.”



The musician noted that Ghana is still on course in promoting Hip-hop. “We have great rap stars in Ghana and I am happy to know a few of them. They are doing well especially with the new type of sound coming up and I love the way it is growing from strength to strength”.



EL admitted that there is no way Hip-hop is going to be the most dominant sound in Ghana “but it is very close to the original Ghanaian music”.