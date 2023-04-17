Celestine Donkor shares how she juggles work and being a mother

Entertainment of Monday, 17 April 2023

Ghanaian gospel artiste, Celestine Donko, known for her soulful voice and uplifting gospel music, has shared some insights into her life as a musician and a mother at the just-ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Xperience Concert in Ho in the Volta Region.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb’s Doreen Abanema Abayaa, she cited the fact that, despite not being at home with her kids all the time, they had grown accustomed to her absence with the help of their caretaker.



"It's actually easier now because my kids are grown up. My first daughter is sixteen, and so they are able to manage, but we do have a caretaker who takes care of them," she said.



She went on to explain how having her husband as her manager has also made things easier for her.



"I just came back from London yesterday, jumped on a flight to Kumasi, and from Kumasi to here, but it's easier when I am on the road with my husband, who is also my manager. He understands that we are together, so it makes things easier," the hitmaker added.



Sharing a little advice with up-and-coming acts, Celestine believes that patience and perseverance are keys to achieving success.



"I will say that God’s time is the best time. Don't just give up; sometimes you may be singing so well and nobody knows you. You sing on the stage and nobody sings along, we've been there before, but God’s timing, it has a way of launching you," she advised.



She also encourages aspiring musicians to stay committed to their craft and to continue practicing.



"So being committed to church music and keep being committed to the choir. That's where you get the dream, the practice, and the experience. When the time is up, nothing, nothing, nothing, nothing can cover you," she shared.







