Celestine Donkor's husband campaigns for Piesie Esther to win VGMA award over wife and others

Kofi Donkor, husband and manager of gospel singer, Celestine Donkor has thrown his weight behind Piesie Esther who is contending with his partner in the VGMA 'Gospel Song of the Year' category.



To the shock of many, Kofi Donkor took to his Facebook page on Saturday, March 18, following the 24th VGMA nominee announcement to call for votes for Piesie, the singer he described as the most deserving.



"Please give it to Piesie Esther otherwise WE will demonstrate big time!! Let me congratulate Ewura Abena and Perez Musik. They have really done well for themselves," the post read.



The nominees for Best Gospel Song are Celestine Donkor - Final Say, Piesie Esther - Waye Me Yie, Diana Hamilton - My Meditation, Joe Mettle - Kadosh, Perez Musik - Hewale Lala, Bethel Revival Choir - Tegbe Tegbe ft Edwin Dadson, Ewura Abena - This Far, and MOG Music - Mala.



Kofi has embarked on a campaign dubbed Piesie4All to garner support for the 'Waye Me Yie' hitmaker who has also been nominated as the overall 'Artiste of the Year'.



"Ha! Name 3 major gospel event in year under review that Piesie Esther was not billed? Chai! Gospel people let’s prepare to crown our 3rd overall Artist of the year. Please no competitor. #piesie4ArtisteOfTheYear #Piesie4allCategories," he wrote.



Many have congratulated the husband of Celestine Donkor for his honesty and unflinching support for Piesie Esther, who has been tipped to pull a major surprise at this year's VGMA which comes off on May 13, 2023.



Meanwhile, Celestine has also crowned Piesie as the 2023 VGMA Artiste of the Year, ahead of the big announcement.



In an Instagram post sighted by GhanaWeb, she wrote: "And the #VGMAArtistOfTheYear2023 goes toooooo. Piaaaaaaaaaawwwwwwww. Piesieeee Estherrrrr. Dear church people....... Let's vote for her wae, na nipa ye ade3 a, ose ayeyi. Piawwwwwwwwwww!!!!"



GhanaWeb caught up with Celestine Donkor who delivered one of the best performances at the nominee announcement party on March 18.



