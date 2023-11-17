Celestine Donkor recruits Obaapa Christy on new single titled 'What shall I render'

Music of Friday, 17 November 2023

The much-awaited song by Celestine Donkor that features Obaapa Christy, is finally out.



‘What Shall I Render?’ comes at an opportune time and it is Celestine Donkor’s way of saying ‘thank you’ to God for his loving kindness and tender mercies throughout the year.



The song promises to inspire music lovers with its captivating chorus, melody and edifying lyrics.



“God has been good to us throughout the year. This is our appreciation to God for keeping us safe and sound. I believe God will use this piece to bless many souls as we come before the Lord with our praise,” Celestine's lyrics inscribed .



Fans of Celestine Donkor should be looking forward to a series of songs by Celestine Donkor featuring other great gospel musicians.



The song was produced by Shadrack Yawson.



‘What Shall I Render?’ is available on all streaming platforms:



