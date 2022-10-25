Celestine Donkor is a hypocrite; she doesn't love Empress Gifty - Sally Mann

Entertainment of Tuesday, 25 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Entertainment pundit, Sally Mann, has tagged gospel singer, Celestine Donkor, as a hypocrite for failing to sympathize with her colleague, Empress Gifty, during her darkest moment.



Empress Gifty on October 15, 2022, laid to rest her deceased grandmother and sister at Kokwado Park New Takoradi with the support of family, friends, and some colleagues in the music industry.



The funeral was graced by Nana Ama McBrown, Agya Koo, Stella Aba Seal and several others.



According to the account of entertainment pundit, Sally Mann, it was hypocritical for gospel singer, Celestine Donkor, to post photos from the funeral on her social media pages when she failed to send her condolences to Empress or attend the star-dubbed funeral.



Speaking on Power FM, Sally called out the 'Agbebolo' singer during her submission.



"Celestine Donkor is a hypocrite...let me explain her hypocritic act and if it isn't hypocrisy I will withdraw it. Did you realize that Celestin Donkor posted photos of Empress Gifty's grandmother and sister's funeral on her Facebook page?" she quizzed.



The outspoken pundit claimed that Empress Gifty admitted to her during a phone call conversation that Celestine failed to send a message of condolence to her.



"Celestine, when you organized your program in New York, Empress Adorye booked a flight to support you. She came to support her sister. She bought a plane ticket from Ghana to New York. Celestine didn't attend the funeral, but when she saw the likes of Nana Ama McBrown gracing it, she shared it, following the trends. What was her motive? You didn't even show up.



"I asked Empress whether this lady had even called her and she said she never received a condolence message from her. She never sent a text message. So why did she post the funeral? It is a personal question I am asking her...her attitude towards Empress is bad...she was invited to the funeral," Sally alleged.









Watch our latest programmes below:











OPD/BOG