Celestine Donkor, Piesie Esther proclaim God’s greatness in ‘Come and See’

Music of Thursday, 7 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician Celestine Donkor is bent on propagating the goodness of God through music.



In her latest offering, she enjoins people across the world to behold the wonderful things God does for humankind.



The song, titled ‘Come and See’ features gospel songstress Piesie Esther. This comes after a successful work with Obaapa Christy titled ‘What Shall I Render?’



‘Come and See’ is the second in the series of features that Celestine has lined up with her colleague female gospel artistes in Ghana and beyond.



According to her, the move to feature these artistes is to foster stronger bonds between the other female gospel musicians, something that is hardly seen in the gospel music industry.



That’s not all, apart from ‘Come and See’, Celestine has also released a song on the theme for the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) for the year 2024, ‘God’.



It would be recalled that in 2009 when the church chose the theme ‘Supernatural’, Celestine composed a song from it, too.



This year’s theme song, titled 'God', features Perez Musik and Raphiya.



The two songs are available on Celestine Donkor’s YouTube page (Celestial TV) and all online streaming platforms.







