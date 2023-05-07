Celebrities whose fashion choices raised eyebrows at the VGMA 2023

Fashion of Sunday, 7 May 2023

The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) is a highly anticipated event in the Ghanaian entertainment industry, where celebrities often put in a lot of effort to make a statement with their fashion choices.



In past years, some celebrities have made bold and daring fashion choices that have raised eyebrows and sparked conversations.



These choices have ranged from unconventional attire to breaking traditional gender norms, leaving many in attendance and those watching from home in awe or questioning their fashion sense.



Kwabena Kwabena



One of the celebrities whose fashion choices caught the attention of many was Kwabena Kwabena.



The renowned Ghanaian musician wore a top with texture and ruffles, which many older women typically pair with wrappers or skirts for social occasions.



On the other hand, he painted his nails and wore his top with long, wide-leg pants. Social media users responded to this brave move in a variety of ways; some praised his bravery while others criticized his attire.





DJ Azonto was another famous person who stood out on the red carpet. With a pink wig, gold shoes, sunglasses, and an outfit with a tail, the well-known Ghanaian DJ and musician went all out.His outfit was daring and bold, which drew mixed reactions from fans on social media.Ghanaian musician and social media sensation AY Poyoo was also spotted at the VGMA 2023 with his goat.However, other things also attracted people's attention. Additionally, AY Poyoo arrived without a shirt on, which was a daring move that caused some discussion.Ghanaian model and actress Haillie Sumney made a fashion statement of her own by donning a silver shimmery dress with shoulders that protruded on either side like horns.Her outfit was unique and daring, which made her stand out on the VGMA 2023 red carpet.At the VGMA 2023, Ghanaian social media influencer Chris Nunis made a bold statement with his detachable ball gown and extensive makeup.Some netizens responded to his outfit on social media in both positive and negative ways because it blended masculine and feminine elements.ADA/OGB