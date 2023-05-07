Celebrities whose fashion choices raised eyebrows at the VGMA 2023

The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) is a highly anticipated event in the Ghanaian entertainment industry, where celebrities often put in a lot of effort to make a statement with their fashion choices.
In past years, some celebrities have made bold and daring fashion choices that have raised eyebrows and sparked conversations.
These choices have ranged from unconventional attire to breaking traditional gender norms, leaving many in attendance and those watching from home in awe or questioning their fashion sense.
Kwabena Kwabena
One of the celebrities whose fashion choices caught the attention of many was Kwabena Kwabena.
The renowned Ghanaian musician wore a top with texture and ruffles, which many older women typically pair with wrappers or skirts for social occasions.
On the other hand, he painted his nails and wore his top with long, wide-leg pants. Social media users responded to this brave move in a variety of ways; some praised his bravery while others criticized his attire.