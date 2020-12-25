Entertainment of Friday, 25 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Celebrities who trended for all the wrong reasons

Musician Mzbel and Tracy Boakye

This year has been described as the worst year in history by many people because of the effect of the Coronavirus pandemic. While many people and countries were forced to go into lockdown in fear of a growing infection rate, one would think that this year would be drama free and all efforts would be channeled into ensuring that we beat this pandemic.



This was not the case for some Ghanaian celebrities who came into the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.



Let’s take a look at some Ghanaian celebrities who trended on the internet this year for the wrong reasons.



Tracey Boakye and Mzbel: Actress Tracey Boakye and musician Mzbel shocked the public when they started having a go at each other on social media. In fact, they are the reason why the infamous term “Papa no” came into existence this year. In August 2020, the actress accused Mzbel of having an affair with a man she was involved with romantically. It was alleged that the man in question was former President John Mahama after a leaked conversation between the two celebrities came out. Tracey, however, rubbished the claim stating that “Papa no” is neither a politician nor a married man. She added that Mahama’s name has been mentioned only because it was an election season and some people were looking for his downfall.



Akuapem Poloo: Actress Rosemond Brown came under fire this year after posting naked photos of herself and her son on his 7th birthday. The sexually explicit photos caught the attention of the Gender Ministry who publicly condemned the actress’ actions and labelled it as a breach of the Children’s Act 1998 and the criminal and other offences (Act 30). The CID also picked up Akuapem Poloo and arraigned her before a court on July 3, 2020.



Her conduct, according to police investigators, was a violation of Section 280 and 280, Sub-section 25 of the Criminal Act of 1960 which prohibits the willful and intentional indecent exposure of one’s nakedness or genitals in any public place or platform. If found guilty, the actress could face up to 3 years in jail.



As if that was not enough drama in her life, In September this year, it was alleged that her naked videos had surfaced online. Akuapem Poloo was captured in the trending video talking on the phone after having sex with an unidentified young man who is believed to have leaked the video.



Afia Schwarzenegger: Controversial comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger who is a known NDC supporter jumped ship months before the December elections this year. The actress and TV host on several occasions had blasted her former party NDC and expressed her disappointment on social media. According to her, even though she has a lot of love for Mahama, there are some members of the party who would abuse you if you did not agree with their opinions. She made this statement on Instagram and proceeded to throw her support behind Nana Addo and his NPP for the December elections.



Hajia4Real: Popular socialite Mona Montrage in the midst of a pandemic found her God-given talent as she released her first single titled “Badder than”. The businesswoman who is a close associate of Shatta Wale released her song in November and was met with mixed reactions from Ghanaians. While some applauded her on her music, others were not pleased and compared it to the song released by actress Emilia Brobbey. The trolls got worse when she had to do a freestyle of her song live at a studio. Fans are, however, curious to know if this will be a nine-day wonder or she will truly be able to make a name for herself in the industry.



Salma Mumin: The actress caused a stir when she claimed on her Instagram page that MTN momo was not safe because her money worth ten thousand Ghanaian cedis had been stolen. MTN Ghana quickly denied her allegations and asked for an apology and retraction or sue her. Salma immediately apologized to MTN, causing social media to troll her for lying to her followers. She trended for a whole day over the unfortunate situation.

