Celebrities who have spoken up against the anti-LGBT Bill

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In 2021, the anti-gay bill, officially named the Promotion of Appropriate Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, was put before the Parliament of Ghana.



It sought to criminalise the promotion, advocacy, funding, and acts of homosexuality, imposing severe penalties, including up to ten years in prison for LGBTQ+ advocates and three years for LGBT individuals.



The bill was met with widespread commendations from many Ghanaians, including religious bodies and other groups. However, some Ghanaians have opposed the bill. These Ghanaians claimed the bill infringed on the rights of citizens and was inhumane.



Among those are some celebrities who have been vocal about their stance. While the bill is still being considered before Parliament, let us look at some celebrities who have publicly opposed the “anti-LGBT Bill.”





1. Sister Derby



Singer Deborah Vanessa, popularly known as Sister Derby, has been a staunch critic of the bill and has constantly been engaged in banters on social media with proponents of the bill. Especially MP for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George.



"You are only doing this to score political points forgetting the harm you are causing queer folk. Tell us what else you will personally gain from passing this bill if not political points??? Shame on you!" she fired Sam George in a Twitter post.



2. Wanlov the Kubolor



Alternative musician Wanlov the Kubolor has also been vocal about his concerns about the bill. In an interview in 2023, he described the bill as “foreign” to African culture and argued that LGBT practises have been part of Ghanaian culture.



"We have always been queer here in Ghana. Like we have friends and family members and we know it. So why do you want to see them in jail? And why do we want to see ourselves in jail? Because part of the bill says if you don't report a queer person that you are living with, you are equally guilty,” he argued.



3. Leila Dzansi



US-based Ghanaian filmmaker Leila Dzansi has also expressed her support for individuals in the LGBT community in light of the bill.



In a 2021 post, Leila Dzansi, in a Facebook post, said she would stand up for the “oppressed” and would not remain mute if individuals were being brutalised for being themselves.



“Monday morning and somewhere in Ghana, land of my parents, school kids are singing:



God bless our homeland Ghana



And make our nation great and strong



BOLD to defend forever



The cause of Freedom and of Right.



Fill our hearts with true humility



Make us cherish fearless honesty,



And help us to resist oppressors’ rule



With all our will and might evermore.



Here’s to constantly using my voice and platform to defend and speak up for the oppressed. Bring on the name-calling. I am made of strong stuff! No one will be killed, maimed, beaten or oppressed on my watch. When you choose to fight for what’s right and for the oppressed, people will call you names, brand you, abuse you… heck, they killed Jesus.



They killed MLK, they distabilized Kwame Nkrumah, they imprisoned Nelson Mandela. But still, they thrived and today, we all reap the fruits of their sacrifice. Don’t sit on the sidelines if you can swing a sword on the battlefield. #onward!” she posted,



4. Kobi Rana



Film-maker Kobi Rana had also aired his stance on the anti-LGBT bill. In a 2021 post amidst the heat of the bill being put before Parliament, Kobi Rana sarcastically inquired if the bill being passed would automatically solve all other pressing issues Ghanaians faced in the country.



He lambasted politicians for praying against LGBT practices and accused them of attempting to drive attention away from other pressing needs in the country.



“Here are Ghana leaders praying today. They are praying against LGBT and planning to criminalize. I am sure that will stop police and military from killing citizens, get jobs for unemployed youth and solve the unbearable cost of living. Not forgetting their own corruption. Thieves praying against sex. How will somebody’s vagina, penis and asshole fix your country? YOU WILL DO ANYTHING TO SHIFT ATTENTION FROM THE PROBLEMS AND FAILURES YOU MUST FIX. The world must be rolling on the floor with laughter," he posted.



5. Angel Maxine



Popular Ghanaian transgender and social media influencer, Angel Maxine has been open about her stance on the bill since its inception.



However, this took a massive turn recently, in December 2023 when Angel Maxine threatened to release the names of politicians and other top individuals in Ghana who have been involved in LGBT practises..





“Pass the bill and I will show you your MPs who are LGBTQ persons. You think I have not seen gay politicians? All the MPs who have been texting people to get them boys to sleep with. All of the politicians who have been begging pimps to hook them up with boys. All your chats and conversations are here (points to a pile of documents). Pass the bill and I will expose your family members and children who are gay. All those queer celebrities, also cannot speak for themselves,” she fumed.



The threats that were made on the personality’s Instagram page were met with mixed reactions, with many accusing Angel Maxine of blackmail and lying, while others dared Angel Maxine to release the list.



ID/OGB





Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.