Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Source: Peace FM

Celebrities at Nhyiraba Kojo's birthday party

play videoNhyiraba Kojo with some friends during his birthday party

Ghanaian musician and businessman, Nhyiraba Kojo, known in his private life as Rashid Joseph, turned a year older on Saturday, March 6, 2021, and celebrated his day in grand style.



After receiving several birthday wishes on social media, continued his day with a party from the afternoon which would into the next day.



Nhyiraba Kojo had a plush birthday party at his 11 bedroom mansion with beautiful ladies, great music and several celebrities.



After cutting his birthday cake, the party heated up with a jama session, dancing and merrymaking. Celebrities present include; Afia Schwarzenegger, Musician/Producer Ephraim among others.



Watch exclusive coverage of his birthday party:



