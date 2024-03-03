Celebrating Ghana month is not enough, revive the movie industry - Akofa Edjeani

Entertainment of Sunday, 3 March 2024

Ghanaian actress and producer, Akofa Edjeani has appealed to Ghanaians to adopt a new mindset and a positive attitude towards the Ghanaian movie industry for the development of the country.



Making this appeal in an interview on Joy Prime’s 'Prime Morning' as part of the Ghana Month celebration in March, Akofa Edjeani stressed the need to improve the movie sector as a way of honouring the country and its history.



She challenged the key players in the industry to rebuild and strengthen the Ghanaian film industry and to produce films that would benefit Ghana and showcase its talent and potential.



"Talking about Ghana again, we should have our film industry. We should build the film industry. Why did we sell the film hub that we had? We sold it off, and now we don’t have a place. If we're talking about Ghana, we should bring the things that will benefit Ghana," she stated.



Akofa Edjeani also said that wearing Ghana-made products was not enough to celebrate the country's uniqueness and that Ghanaians should reorient their minds and be proud of their culture and identity.



“If we’re celebrating Ghana, it’s not just enough to be wearing the beads and the Ghanaian clothes. We have to reorient our minds. You can be wearing them and still not Ghanaian or African enough in your mind. So, we need to reorient our minds, and we should know that we have only one Ghana, and we need to build it up," she said.



