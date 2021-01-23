Entertainment of Saturday, 23 January 2021

Source: My News GH

Cecilia Marfo snatches microphone from Joyce Blessing on stage, orders her to go back to her husband

Cecilia Marfo [R] snatching the microphone from Joyce Blessing [L]

Patrons of the Unity Group of Companies annual Thanks Giving Service were thrown into a state of shock when Cecilia Marfo stormed the stage while Joyce Blessing was performing to forcefully take the microphone from her.



Cecilia Marfo who was said to have been consumed by the Holy Spirit and was speaking its language said God was using Joyce Blessing for his work but what was left with her is to go back to her marriage.



Prophetess Cecilia Marfo said God has made Joyce Blessing a queen and that it’s imperative that she goes back to her husband to make her throne complete.



“My daughter, if you will listen to me, go back and take your marriage. I called you with love and so you should know the life you have is not yours. I’ve made you a queen so listen to me and go back to your husband. I’ve sent you already; lady, go and take your husband, my spirit is using you,” Cecilia Marfo said while blending it with unexplained tongues which fell on the day of Pentecost.



Reports indicate that Joyce Blessing and her management were not pleased with what Cecilia Marfo did at the event so the management of the Unity Group issued an unqualified apology to her and her management for the development.



