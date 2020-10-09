Entertainment of Friday, 9 October 2020

Ceccy Twum shocks Stacy with revelations about Nacee, OJ, Joe Mettle

play videoCeccy Twum [L] with Stacy [R]

The host of ‘Restoration with Stacy’ was utterly shocked and had goose-bumps following Ceccy Twum’s account of how some male gospel musicians have contributed immensely to her musical career.



Ceccy Twum who took her turn on the show mentioned that her most popular and successful song ‘Nyame Aye Awie’ was composed by colleague Minister OJ. The interesting part of the story, according to the songstress is the fact that OJ did so without charge.



“One day, OJ called me and said he had a song for me; he was of the greatest conviction if I sing the song, it will be a hit and miracles will follow. He came home, we rehearsed it,” she recalled the 2011 event.



“I was pregnant at the time... I went to University of Ghana to perform and it was amazing. Nacee and No Tribe were there to perform as well. I had heard his name but never met him before. I wanted to see him but the crowd was massive so I left after my performance.”



“The next day, OJ called me and said Nacee wanted to speak to me. Nacee commended me for my performance and expressed interest in recording my album. He came home… When OJ brought the song, I went straight to Nacee. He produced the song pro bono. He produced the album as well,” Ceccy Twum narrated.



A similar gesture emanated from Joe Mettle when the 2017 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year composed ‘Di Wo Hene’.



“My latest single ‘Di Wo Hene’ was composed by Joe Mettle. He called that he had a song for me. I recorded it in his studio and featured him. He gave me the song for free, featured on it for free and shot the video for free,” said Ceccy Twum.



“Wow! God bless them. This has given me goose-bumps,” Stacy Amoateng reacted.



Meanwhile, Ceccy Twum in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb observed that the gospel music industry is bedeviled by petty squabbles because the sector is dominated by females.



She posited that females are naturally quarrelsome and mostly bitter over the feats of others especially when the achiever is hailed by many for the success chalked.



“Bickering is normal. It happens everywhere. But the thing is, females dominate the gospel music industry and wherever women are, you should expect these petty quarrels. It’s natural with women,” she asserted.





