Thursday, 19 November 2020

Cease fire – Pastor Brian Amoateng begs Funny Face

Pastor Brian Amoateng and Funny Face

The founder of Brain Jones Ministries, Pastor Brian Amoateng, has pleaded with Funny Face to cease fire following his cyber fight with his Baby mama, Ama Vanessa.



An angry Funny Face has been saying a lot about the mother of his twins for some days now.



He even vowed to drop videos to prove how the woman abused him after he released a couple of videos to make his point.



While there are no signs of him stopping this, Pastor Brian has asked him not to post anything again in a comment sighted by Zionfelix.net.



He pleaded that for the sake of his girls, Ella and Bella, it will be needful if he ceases fire.



“…Nana Yaw please, please it’s okay cease fire. Don’t post anything again for the sake of your girls. Please Nana Yaw, I am pleading with you to cease FIRE. Hhhmmmm,” the founder of iYES wrote.



We are hoping that Funny Face will listen to Pastor Brian and cease fire.



Check out a screenshot of Pastor Brian Amoateng’s comment below:





