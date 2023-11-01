Caveman CEO dedicates 504 hours to craft custom BeeHive Watch for Beyonce and her father

Entertainment of Wednesday, 1 November 2023

Anthony Dzamefe, the CEO and founder of Caveman Watches, a globally acclaimed Ghanaian bespoke timepiece maker, has poured his heart and soul into crafting a custom BeeHive watch, not only for the iconic singer Beyoncé but also for her father, Mathew Knowles.



Mathew Knowles, the father of the international music sensation Beyoncé, attended the 'To The Top Seminar 2023' as a keynote speaker in Accra, Ghana. During this event hosted by Eat Drink Music Festival, he was presented with a breathtaking and unique Beyonce Caveman watch, meticulously designed to pay homage to the legendary artist.



Anthony Dzamefe revealed that he was entrusted with the task of creating this masterpiece for both Beyonce and her father. The project, which took 504 hours (equivalent to three weeks) of dedicated craftsmanship, was aptly named the 'Beyonce (BeeHive) Watch' in honor of her devoted fanbase, the Beehive.



The unveiling of this superb project included a captivating video presentation of the watchmaking process, which brought sheer delight to Mr. Knowles. Beyoncé was also informed of the creation and expressed her excitement about the beautiful project. According to reports, she is eagerly awaiting the delivery of her watch, personally arranged by her father.



The intricate and visually appealing process of crafting Beyoncé's Caveman Timepiece has been showcased on Caveman Watches' platform and its founder, Anthony Dzamefe's Twitter page. This exhibition underscores the remarkable artistry, meticulous attention to detail, and craftsmanship required to create such a unique timepiece.



The priceless Beyonce Caveman watch is a limited edition, paying tribute to the artist's remarkable musical journey. It derives its inspiration from the name "Queen Bee" and her dedicated fanbase, known as the Beehive. This bespoke timepiece features intricate designs and elements that capture the essence of Beyoncé's iconic performances and style. The watch is a one-of-a-kind creation, with a handcrafted honeycomb-inspired 24k Rose Gold watch case housing a meticulously crafted watch dial made from 444 fallen Bee Wings, revealing a dancing tourbillon through an African Cutout.



Mr. Dzamefe emphasized that it comes with a Mink oiled, handmade original leather strap, making it a true masterpiece fit for a queen.



Mathew Knowles commended the craftsmanship and creativity behind Caveman Watches, expressing his fascination and admiration for the artistry and attention to detail in the Beyonce Caveman watch. He even went so far as to label the innovation "the best brand story he has ever seen" and referred to Anthony Dzamefe as "a Genius."







The 'To The Top Seminar 2023' took place on Friday, October 27, 2023, at the Cedi Conference Centre, University of Ghana, Legon. The event was moderated by media personality Berla Mundi and featured renowned industry figures on the panel, including Godwin Tom, Managing Director of Sony Music Publishing, Nigeria, Joselyn Dumas, TV Personality/Actress, Derrydean Dadzie, Founder of Heritors, Anthony Dzamefe, CEO/Founder of Caveman Watches, and Richardine Bartee, writer/publicist.



Caveman Watches is celebrated for its unwavering commitment to crafting exceptional and bespoke timepieces, and the Beyonce Caveman watch is yet another testament to their dedication to blending horology with art and culture.