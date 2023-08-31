Castro would have been like Burna Boy if he were still alive – Mzbel

Entertainment of Thursday, 31 August 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian singer Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah known by her stage name as Mzbel has compared Ghanaian Hiplife artiste Castro to Nigerian musician Burna Boy, adding they would have been at par if the former was still alive.



According to Mzbel, Castro would have been receiving awards and performing on international stages by now because he was good at his craft.



Speaking on Kingdom FM in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com, Mzbel asserted ‘he would have been just like Burna Boy’



According to Mzbel Castro was so unique and a hardworking singer.



“Because he is always working. He would try many times on whatever he wanted to do, his energy on stage, his voice and he is unique in his own way. So if he was still alive, Ghanaians would have had our own Burna Boy”, she told Fiifi Pratt in her interview.



She also described Castro as the best musician she has ever worked with.



Ghanaian musician Castro born Theophilus Tagoe and Miss Janet Bandu on 6 July 2014, were reported to have drowned following a Jet Ski accident in Ada Estuary while on holiday.



The Jet Ski involved in the accident was recovered on the same day of their disappearance but their bodies had not been recovered, despite a search by the police.