Carl Clottey sings the praises of Joe Mettle

Entertainment of Thursday, 2 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gospel musician, Carl Clottey has spoken highly of colleague Joe Mettle after the latter went against all odds to feature on his latest song titled ‘Moko bɛ’.



Joe Mettle, as claimed by Clottey, demonstrated love on the day of the recording of the song by showing up in the studio for the project despite his numerous engagements.



“I sent him the song a few days before the recording, and because it was on late notice, he couldn't really make time to work on it... He still showed love by coming for the live recording...” said Clottey in an interview with GhanaWeb.



“He was from a program when came and was tired but selflessly sacrificed to sing through his tiredness... We hadn't rehearsed but everything worked out spontaneously by the leading of the Holy Spirit... I'd forever be grateful to Minister Joe Mettle for the privilege to be on a song with him... All glory to God,” Clottey added.



On why he featured Joe Mettle on the song which has just been released, the singer said Mettle is “a mentor and a father figure to me musically; he is a leading force in the gospel music industry.”



“His style and influence matched the nature of the song. Featuring him was well thought through but yet a no-brainer.”



Clottey is of the conviction that the song will be accepted by many, stressing that he prays “it becomes a global sound of worship, thus, the contemporary style adopted in the production.”



