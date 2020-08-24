Entertainment of Monday, 24 August 2020

Source: Peace FM

Camidoh represents Ghana on the Official Afro-Beats Chart-UK

play videoMusician Camidoh

Camidoh’s “Maria” – a lead single off his debut EP “CP” (Contingency Plan) debuts at 9 different major Afro-beats charts in the UK.



The track which gives his fans the usual blend of alternative, Afropop and jazzy elements peaked 9th on this week’s top 10 Afrolit Playlist, Official Afrobeats Chart (Afronation Show)Official Afrobeats Chart (Afrosurge Radio), Official Afrobeats Top 10 Chart (Legacy Radio), SDS Official Afrobeats Top 10 (Tribe Urban Radio), Top 10 Afrobeats Songs This Week (Beats Fuzion UK) and Official Afrobeats Top 10 (Afrobeats Plug Show).



By virtue of the charts dominated by Nigerian creatives, he becomes the most and only listened to Ghanaian musician in Europe and the UK. He joins a legion of talents including Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Burna Boy, Rema, Fireboy DML, Patoranking, Naira Marley, Zlatan and Mayorkun.



In the song, Camidoh describes his girlfriend – Maria as being a blessing and source of joy for him.



The song has sweet melodies and harmonies in all dimensions, making it a classic.



He sets the tone with the emotion loaded tunes on his 6 track EP, as he sticks to his theme of dynamism and versatility throughout ‘The Contingency Plan” EP.





