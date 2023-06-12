Camidoh on why he would win BET's Best New International Act

Entertainment of Monday, 12 June 2023

Multi-award-winning Ghanaian Afrobeats and R&B singer Camidoh has explained why he is confident that he will emerge the winner of the Best New International Act category at the BET Awards. According to him, he has checked all the boxes needed for him to win the award.



He explained that being nominated in that category alongside other nominees for the award means he is highly competent and has a 50 percent chance of winning.



He said, “Being nominated there means you stand an equal chance. Like everyone in that category stands an equal chance because obviously if there were certain criteria to be ticked for you to be nominated, that means everyone’s box was ticked, and that’s why they were nominated.”



The ‘Sugarcane’ crooner added that he is confident his followers will vote for him in their numbers to ensure his victory.



“The information we got is that my people have to vote [and] like the posts, so I will just call on the public or everyone that is really in support of my nomination to just go on BET International [and] I have shared it on my Instagram story, so people just need to click that and like it. That’s the only way to be certain that you’re winning,” he explained in an exclusive interview with an Accra-based media house.



Camidoh would be competing for the Best International Act award with Asake of Nigeria, Raye and Flo of the UK, Labianca of Cameroon, Maureen and Werenoi of France, MC Ryan FC of Brazil, and Pabi Cooper of South Africa.



