Camidoh finally releases his much-anticipated EP 'A Lifetime Is Not Enough'

Entertainment of Monday, 23 January 2023

Source: GNA

Ghana’s afropop, R&B and afrobeats artistes Camidoh has finally dropped his much-anticipated Extended Playlist (EP), titled “A lifetime Is Not Enough”.



The songs were produced by Camidoh himself and Hope Brain Ashiagbor.



The EP has six tracks, which includes “Free Me”, “Adoley”, “Like You Mean It”, “Ghetto Love”, “All Yours” and “Do Me”.



Tracks two and five on the EP were mixed and mastered by EddyKayBeatz while tracks one, three, four and six were mixed and mastered by Adeleke.



The EP has only one Ghanaian artiste Cina Soul, who was featured on one song titled “Like You Mean It” tack.



The young singer shared a cover photo of his EP on his instagram page informing all his fans about the release.



The “Sugarcane” hit maker, Camidoh, has gained a large audience for his break-out single “Sugarcane” which was further remixed with both local and international artistes like King Promise, Mayorkun, and Darkoo.



However, he released his first solo single dubbed “Kaba” last year, which portrayed modern romantic relationships and exploring love and its complexities.



Camidoh has been working hard to put the Ghanaian music industry on the international frontline.



