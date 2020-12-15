You are here: HomeEntertainment2020 12 15Article 1133462

Music of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Source: George Britton, Contributor

Camidoh drops the acoustic performance of his EP – CP

Musician Camidoh Musician Camidoh

Afropop artiste, Camidoh, has premiered the acoustic version of all the songs on his debut studio compilation – C.P (Contingency Plan) EP.

The GB Recz signed artiste also shared the performance video of his single, TikTok, shot at 3.5.7 Studios, starring 3.5.7’s musical lead vocalist Aelsstreet & filmed by Jbali films.

The original version of the six-part body of work was released in July, a project that has propelled Camidoh’s career to a steady height and has also given him the much needed reception from consumers and critics worldwide.

TikTok (Available)(Acoustic performance):



Stream here: https://lnk.to/CruxCamidohCPAcoustic

