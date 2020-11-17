Music of Tuesday, 17 November 2020

Source: George Britton, Contributor

Camidoh awarded 'Emerging Artiste of the Year' at the UMB GTA 2020

Musician Camidoh

The seventh annual Universal Merchant Bank Ghana Tertiary Awards (UMB GTA) hit the capital city’s National Theatre auditorium on Friday, November 13, 2020, celebrating the year’s biggest students whose lives have changed their society, through their contribution in the area of their work even though they are students.



Camidoh — one of the biggest emerging stars actually on hand though not a student — took home one of the notable category awards, after being announced as the 2020 “Emerging Artiste of the Year” at the just ended awards ceremony. Without a doubt, the year under review has been remarkable, following the successful release of his debut EP, Contingency Plan (CP).



Amassing millions of streams across all major digital platforms, and accomplishing a desired aim of results, CP has been described as the consumer’s favorite project from an emerging talent.



Receiving constructive criticisms from stakeholders, “Maria” – a lead single from Camidoh’s debut EP CP debuted at #9 on Six (6) different major Afro-beats charts in the UK.



In his comfortable turf of Ghana, Camidoh’s EP made a series of appearances on local music charts curated by notable traditional media houses, including Citi FM’s “Citi Countdown – Top Ten Songs In Ghana”, “Orange FM’s Top 10 Chart”, “Adom Fm Top 20 Countdown”, “Top 10 Urban Most Played Songs” by Ghud Music (music data for Ghana Music Industry).



The events night also witnessed a host of Ghanaian musicians who were enlisted to entertain patrons on the night. Afropop musician, Camidoh, took his turn to create an energic atmosphere at the event which has been described as Africa’s biggest student’s festival.



With an alluring and enchanting catalogue of afropop and afrobeats recordings, the GB Recz and Grind Don’t Stop signed artiste performed songs that took the awards festival to a much-desired peak.



Tracks such as the “For My Lover” (featuring Darko Vibes), “Maria”, “Hot Pursuit”, and others from his critically acclaimed debut EP, CP was positively accepted by the event goers who sung lyrics during his performance.







Camidoh remains to be the ‘Grind Don’t Stop’ artist who won’t stop raising the roof for his fans.

