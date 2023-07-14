Camidoh, Sista Afia, D-Black and others billed for YFM Area Code Jam

Entertainment of Friday, 14 July 2023

Source: YFM

YFM, the Number one Urban radio station in Ghana is set to bring the biggest community-based entertainment show headlined by Ghana’s finest acts.



Over the years, the YFM Area Codes Jam has been known to be the platform for seasoned and underground artistes in Ghana to share one stage and thrill music lovers in the country.



This year’s Accra edition is slated for Friday 4th of August, 2023 at the West Hills Mall, Weija.



The 2023 Edition is set to feature music acts like Sista Afia, who is poised to serve patrons with a saucy delivery of all her numerous hits from Weather, Paper, and Jeje to Asuoden. The ‘sugarcane’ hitmaker, Camidoh will also set the stage on fire, among others will also be making appearances on the Area Codes Jam to thrill fans numerous fans with exciting music.



Head of YFM triangle, Osei Kuffour speaking ahead of the Area Codes Jam, assured YFM listeners of exciting performances as well as the best of Afrobeats and a lot more fun to thrill audiences till they drop. He also used the opportunity to thank sponsors for pulling their weight behind the successful organization of the well-crafted event.



“Call friends and family to be present at this special holiday edition and unwind at this event. You don’t want to miss this for anything.”



“Our appreciation to our sponsors for coming onboard as we reignite the most sought-after community jam. To V12, a product of Kasapreko Company our lead sponsors we really appreciate your efforts, also HD+, Gold Circle, and Flex Stamina, I say a very big thank you for the overwhelming commitment,” he added.



Area Codes Jam is an annual entertainment show held in some selected communities around the country since the maiden edition in 2009 in Dansoman.