Call for help as veteran musician KK Kabobo battles liver disease

Entertainment of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Video and pictures shared by broadcaster Barima Kaakyire Agyemang reveal the distressing condition of musician KK Kabobo, who is reported to be battling liver disease.



On Monday, February 26, 2024, Agyemang shared footage capturing the distressing scene with KK Kabobo's wife. The musician appeared visibly pale, serving as evidence of his deteriorating health condition and highlighting the urgent need for assistance.



"Even though talking was a challenge for KK Kabobo, he managed to communicate with me. As he spoke, I could sense his struggle, evident in the way he panted for breath," shared Agyemang as he recounted his conversation with KK Kabobo and his family.



"He shared with me that he has been feeling unwell for some time, experiencing sharp pain around his right abdomen. Seeking medical attention, he went to the hospital, where he underwent various diagnoses. Initially, they suspected it might be an ulcer, but later, they couldn't pinpoint the exact problem. After thorough investigations, the results revealed an issue with his liver," Agyemang continued.



The broadcaster explained that KK Kabobo's condition was so severe that the few minutes of the interview they had could not be uploaded. He observed the musician's struggle to speak, a clear indication of the severity of his current health condition.



Considering the musician's health condition, and with his consent, Agyemang said pictures were taken to accompany the call for assistance as part of the effort to update the public on the urgent need for donations and relevant support.



"Although he didn't explicitly request it, I spoke to him, and he understood the necessity. Since falling ill, they have incurred significant expenses in the pursuit of recovery – from hospital stays and scans to medications. The financial burden has been overwhelming," Agyemang explained as he appealed for assistance.



KK Kabobo is a veteran Highlife musician with an extensive catalogue featuring some of his most popular songs, such as 'Onyame Ahu Wo,' 'Nyatse Nyatse Girl,' and 'Running Away'.



In 2012, KK Kabobo transitioned into the role of a pastor. Following a three-month intensive Bible study course, he was ordained as a Reverend Minister on Saturday, April 14, 2012, by Covenant Mission Bible College in Achimota.



He explained his decision by saying, "There was a time I almost gave up in life, but pastors, prophets and apostles came to me saying God wants to use me to bless people, so I shouldn't disappoint God."



Subsequently, he released several gospel songs.











