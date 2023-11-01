CT Praise ministers powerfully at Adom Praiz 2023

Entertainment of Wednesday, 1 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

At this year's Adom Praiz, CT Praise made an unconventional grand entrance with illuminated shoes, while captivating the audience with their spirit-filled performances.



The ICGC Christ Temple choir impressed at the choral edition of the event held at the Perez Dome on October 29, 2023, leaving attendees eager for more.



The choir opened their performance with a medley of “He Turned It” and “Victory" by Tye Tribbett, followed by their own arrangement and adaptation of the local song "Odomankoma". Pastor Edwin led them to perform "Nnaase", and the performance ended with the energetic "Lala Dance".



CT Praise, during their performance, succeeded in parking the dance space with patrons dancing their hearts out to the glory of God while others were on their feet throughout their performance.



The highlight of the night was when the famous “Lala Dance” dropped. In all, the choir created a night that was more than a concert; it was a spiritual journey, a celebration of faith, and a testament to the power of music to unite and uplift.



The night was graced with soul-stirring performances from other groups, including Harmonious Chorale, the Multimedia Choir, Royal House Chapel Choir, CMC Choir, Destiny Choir, Perez Chapel Choir, Team Eternity, Bethel Revival Choir, The New Song, Voices of Triumph.



As the night drew to a close, those who had witnessed this memorable event left the Perez Dome with hearts full of gratitude and anticipation for the next year's Adom Praiz.