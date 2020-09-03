Movies of Thursday, 3 September 2020

Source: Abigail Okyere, Contributor

COVID-19 and the new love for virtual stage plays

Last April's fool was written by Yussif Markstar and directed by Abigail Okyere

As companies decided to work from homes and schools decided to move classes onto the virtual space; in this same way, theatre, arts, comedy and drama has also gotten a lot of virtual attention in this WFH (Working from Home) experience.



Perhaps, the reason everyone is finding a haven on YouTube channels, tik tok and the like is due to the inability to engage in social events during this time. Most art brands have been promoted and many younger talents are coming into the lime-light during this time.



Also, with the closure of theatres, industry players have been challenged to go the extra mile with their creativity including going virtual so patrons will still get to enjoy their favourite plays.



Thus on September 5th, the Jars Production, a theatre group that is gradually gaining traction with young people, is bringing its debut stage play onto their YouTube channel.



From the organizing popular stage plays like ‘Inside the Barracks’ and ‘the Twist’ on Legon campus, this time around they have set the stage on their cyber space to present their first ever virtual play experience dubbed ‘Last April’s Fool’.



Written by Yussif Markstar and directed by Abigail Okyere, these two want to thrill Ghanaians whilst advocating for ‘the stay home campaign’ and still showcase their talent.



What will happen when we have our lives and busy schedules back? Will we still engage in virtual plays and funny content that has helped us through COVID?



We do not know will hold future but till then, lets enjoy what is the new normal. Take a break, catch up with friends, watch some great Ghanaian virtual theatre and release some stress all on your phone.



There is never a better a time for this than during this COVID season.

