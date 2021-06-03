COVID-19: Roo Dube cautions world leaders with song titled Lockdown

Entertainment of Thursday, 3 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

World Leaders have been cautioned on how they are handling the coronavirus pandemic in a new song titled ‘Lockdown” which is set to be released by Reggae artiste, Roo Dube known in real life as Roosevelt Kofi Yeboah.



The song is set to be released on June 5.



He told journalists in an interview that “The novel coronavirus has affected almost all countries in the world with some of the big giants particularly USA and China blaming each other for its emergence which to me is wrong. I believe this virus should rather unite us.



“The virus is indeed man’s greatest enemy and I want to encourage citizens to comply with all the protocols so the world would be free of this deadly virus and we will have our lives back.”

He explained the choice of the title ‘Lockdown’, saying “The virus has done a lot of harm and I believe things like this should be documented. Most often we leave these things for other people to write for us but I want to use my song to do this.



“In the song, I touch on how the virus started, the spread, the signs and how the world had to go on lockdown at different times. Apart from documentation, the song will also serve as advocacy and for educational purposes.”



“I trust the numbers are there, it will reach a lot of people and I can make great impact. Again, social media has also become one of the biggest avenues or platforms that creatives use to show what they are made of,” he said while explaining the choice of social media as the place to launch the song.