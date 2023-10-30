COPO Awards rebranded as Comedy Excellence Awards and Poetry Excellence Awards

Entertainment of Monday, 30 October 2023

Source: Alexander Fifi Abaka, Contributor

It's official as the ever-popular and highly respected scheme for Comedy and Poetry, formerly known as Comedy & Poetry Awards (COPOAWARDS), is now the Comedy Excellence Awards and Poetry Excellence Awards, respectively, paying attention to the two industries separately.



Entering the fourth edition of the scheme, the organizers and board of the scheme declared the need to split the two industries, Comedy and Poetry, so as to give the needed attention to these creative platforms to grow in full strength.



The COPO Awards scheme began in 2020 by merging both Comedy & Poetry as they were two industries that needed much attention in the creative space. The focus was to push both to attain their relevance in the entertainment sector of Ghana. Truth be told, this vision has been worth it as the needed attention is being given to the Comedy and Poetry Industry.



On Friday, 29th September, Creative Republic, the organizer of the Comedy & Poetry Awards, announced the official split of the two industries, giving them new names and a new phase. The Comedy & Poetry Awards is now officially called the COMEDY EXCELLENCE AWARDS and POETRY EXCELLENCE AWARDS, respectively, at a short ceremony at the Shades Lounge in Osu, Accra.



Speaking at the event, the Creative Director of the scheme, Dennis Boateng, said the name change was necessary because Poetry and Comedy are two different things and must both be given special attention. He said, “Comedy is a huge space as well as Poetry, so it was needful we separate it and give it a different name. Dates for both events will be communicated soon. This is the fourth edition of the event, and even though we don’t have a title sponsor yet, the passion urges us on.”



“The plaque for the awards scheme will also change to give it a different feel,” he said.