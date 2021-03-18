CJ Biggerman is the next big thing, it feels great working with him – Joeboy

Entertainment of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: Gist Africa

Award-winning Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Joeboy has heaped praises on CJ Biggerman and shared his awesome experience working with the Ghanaian rapper.



Christian Jojo Joshua aka CJ Biggerman is one of Africa’s fastest-growing recording rap artists. His repute is not limited to only Ghana, and by extension Africa, but also the world over. His sustained upward trajectory in the music industry has confirmed his position as an indomitable rap kingpin.



The versatile rapper who shot to fame after being featured on Sarkodie’s ‘Biibi Ba’ track got his major breakthrough when he met Rick Ross at the airport to freestyle in December 2019.



CJ Biggerman, who was endorsed by the heavyweight American rapper and even performed with him at the Detty Rave Concert, is to release his new album, Biggy Boy Lover, few months after he dropped his critically acclaimed work ‘The Bigger Picture’ EP.



Even though the 6-track is arguably one of his best works, the rap juggernaut is hoping to make a bigger comeback with his new one.



Joeboy who is one of the artists featured on the project has described CJ Biggerman as a great musician and one of the purest persons he has ever met.



Speaking in an interview with El Baby on ivibe, the “Lonely” singer said he was impressed with the bold step CJ took to approach Rick Ross when he landed at the Kotoka International Airport to give him that dope freestyle.



He also added that he was very impressed that CJ Biggerman decided to shot for gold when the opportunity came his way.



“I’m looking forward to working with CJ Biggerman on subsequent projects. I called him the ‘great’ for the surprise he pulled for Rozay and the inventiveness he exhibited in the studio. His name comes top when I’m rating rap acts on the continent”. He said.



