Entertainment of Saturday, 16 January 2021

Source: Fiifi Adinkra, Contributor

CDM Records signee, Kwesi Genie releases debut single 'Value'

play video114992

A promising Afropop artiste, Kwesi Genie is finally out with his much talked about debut single, 'Value'.



Frank Kwesi Boahene who has recently signed under the record label CDM is an astonishing young musician who is determined to bring back the glory and beauty of Ghanaian music.



He is undoubtedly one of the few musicians who is not only interested in beats but the contents as well.



Thus, his song 'Value' is anticipated to come out with more lessons and entertainment as possible.



According to insider information, Kwesi Genie's song 'Value' might end up being one of the best songs released this year.



Watch the video below.



