CCTV footage of tragic shooting that took the life of AKA released

A 50-second Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) footage, showing the fatal shooting of South African rapper, AKA has emerged on social media platforms.



AKA born Keirnan Jarryd Forbes according to reports late last week, was shot multiple times by unknown gunmen outside a popular restaurant on Florida Road in Durban.



The CCTV footage, shows the rapper emerge from the restaurant in the company of some associates and engage in the exchange of pleasantries including hugs.



While in the process, a man in a grey hood and black pants emerges from the left-lower part of the screen. The unidentified man pulls what looks like a pistol and shoots the rapper in the head from his back before dashing away from the scene.



The firing of the gunshot sent people at the scene into a frenzy as the rapper slumped into a pool of blood.



In a statement announcing his death, parents of the rapper, Tony and Lyn Forbes said “It is with extreme sadness that we acknowledge the passing of our beloved son, and confirm his untimely and tragic passing on the evening of February 10, 2023.



“Our son was loved and he gave love in return. In this time of grief we appeal for your compassion, space and time to congregate as family to decide on the upcoming days. We thank you for the love and support we have received thus far, and ask you to continue to keep us in your prayers and uplifted in the Lord,” they added.



Police say they responded to a shooting incident at about 10:15 pm on Friday evening.



“On arrival, paramedics met total chaos and a scene where two men, believed to be in their late 30s, sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics assisted the men and unfortunately, the first male had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and showed no signs of life and was declared deceased at the scene,” ALS paramedic Garrith Jamieson is quoted as saying.



According to the police, while the rapper died at the scene, a second victim of the shooting incident died later at a hospital from extensive injuries.



Viewers discretion advised







