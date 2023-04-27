Businessman Kofi Abban flaunts his garage filled with exotic cars

Entertainment of Thursday, 27 April 2023

Popular Ghanaian business mogul, Mr. Kofi Amoa-Abban, has exhibited his garage filled with exotic cars and netizens are reacting to it.



A fleet of luxury vehicles lined up in his garage, and on the compound of his residence, were spotted in a viral video on social media.



Top-tier luxury car brands ranging from Bentley, Ford Mustang Shelby, Lexus SUVs, Old school vintage catalogues, Mercedes Benz G-Wagon and salon cars, among others, were spotted.



Most of these vehicles had been customized with the initials of his name, ‘KA’.



The said video has stirred interesting comments from netizens who have either been stunned by the sight of the ‘heavy machines’ or labeling them as vanity.



About Kofi Amoa-Abban



Kofi Amoa-Abban is a Ghanaian Oil and Gas entrepreneur, philanthropist and showbiz investor.



He is the founder and CEO of Rigworld Group, an oil services business with operations across West Africa.



Prior to that, he had served as a drill crew member with Atwood Hunter responsible for the TEAK1, TEAK 2, and Banda Wells.



In July 2015 Kofi Amoa-Abban co-founded PressureTech, a wholly owned subsidiary of Rigworld International Services, which offers engineering solutions to Oil and Gas companies in Ghana and beyond.







Watch the video below:





