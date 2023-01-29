Businessman Ibrahim Mahama displays his love for luxury cars, lavish lifestyle

Entertainment of Sunday, 29 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian businessman, Ibrahim Mahama loves the finest things in life which includes luxury cars and jet skis, private jets, the list never ends.



It seems that Mr Mahama who randomly pops up on social media lives by the mantra: "If you've got it, you flaunt it".



In a video published on the official Twitter account of Dzata Cement, Ibrahim Mahama is captured displaying some of his finest collection of cars.



"The Man, The Myth, The Legend. Happy birthday in advance," read the caption of the video in anticipation of his birthday on January 29, 2023.



The business mogul in his leisure time, takes a break from the stress to fly jets, cruise in his sports cars or takes a trip out of town to admire nature.



The latest video that chronicled his luxury lifestyle put on display his fleet of cars including the Porsche 911 Turbo S which won a car race competition held during the festive season last year.



Check out the video below:







OPD/MA