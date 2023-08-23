Businesses owned by Cardi B you probably do not know

Entertainment of Wednesday, 23 August 2023

Cardi B, born Belcalis Almanzar, is a 30-year-old Bronx, New York native. Her nickname Cardi B is short for Bacardi, as in the company that produces rum. She started as a social media star while a stripper before venturing into acting and music.



In 2015, she joined the cast of the sixth season of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: New York staying for two seasons before leaving to pursue her music career. During her appearance on the reality show, we would learn about her then-fiancé who was incarcerated and her overall personality. In one episode, she dramatically explains, “A girl have beef with me, she gonna have beef with me…forevaa.” [sic]



She’s now blossomed into a full-fledged rapper following a successful debut album called “Invasion of Privacy” with a booming family; she became engaged in October 2017 and had a child.



Cardi B has gotten flack for being “ghetto and ratchet”, however, the Dominican and Trinidadian beauty proclaims she’s just being herself. And one thing about the rapper that hardly gets media attention is her business moves. Here are some of them:



Bardi Beauty



Like some of her colleagues in the music industry, Cardi B has reinvented herself as a businesswoman with multiple businesses. In 2021, she ventured into the multi-billion dollar beauty industry after filing a trademark for ‘Bardi Beauty,’ with court documents indicating that she is looking to release a wide range of products, from nail enamel and nail polish (of course) to fragrances, skincare, and hair care. In spite of her company Washpoppin Inc. filing to trademark ‘Bardi Beauty’ back in 2021, Cardi B in March this year said she has no immediate plans on releasing a beauty company in the near future, the Daily Mail reported.



Whipshots



The rapper also launched her own alcohol-infused whipped cream called “Whipshots” in 2021, partnering with Starco Brands. In a statement announcing the birth of the product, Cardi B said the product matches her style and uniqueness.



“I’m so excited to join Starco Brands with this incredible opportunity. Whipshots match my style—over-the-top, sexy, unique. Together we’re completely innovating whipped cream and giving it an extra pop. Whipshots is Cardi in a can,” she said.



Partnership with PepsiCo



Pepsi is known for its celebrity-laden commercials. In 2019, the soft drinks giant enlisted the rapper and musician for several commercials. She partnered with Pepsi for the 2019 Superbowl. And for 12 months, she became the spokesperson for the soft drinks giant.



Real estate



Cardi B is also buying up real estate. Realtor.com noted that the rapper has been involved in four major estate purchases in recent years. She reportedly bought a nine-bedroom, nine-bathroom home in Tenafly, New Jersey, for $5.85 million.



Also, she and her rapper husband, Offset, acquired a house in an Atlanta area as a joint Christmas present in 2019. Realtor.com reported that the duo paid almost $5.8 million for the property.



What is more, she also got a $1.5 million, six-bedroom mansion in the Dominican Republic from her husband Offset. The property came on the heels of moves to invest in short-term home rentals in the Dominican Republic and other Caribbean nations.



In 2018, Cardi B reportedly acquired a New Jersey mansion for her mother at the cost of $1.5 million. The eight-bedroom spread includes a home theatre.