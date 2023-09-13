Burning Stone ‘The Messanger’ releases highly anticipated EP 'Exodus'

Music of Wednesday, 13 September 2023

Source: Dieu Ghana Ltd

Ghanaian-born, UK-based reggae artist Burning Stone has made waves once again with the release of his latest EP, "Exodus," a compelling musical journey set to captivate audiences with its unique blend of Afrocentric reggae.



The EP, featuring the legendary K. K. Fosu from Ghana and Nigerian comedian-musician Klint Da Drunk, is set to drop on September 2, 2023, coinciding with Burning Stone's birthday.



"Exodus", an eight-track masterpiece, delves into themes of unity, peace, and change, bringing people together through the soothing sounds of reggae. Burning Stone's distinctive "Reggae Kwasa" style, influenced by greats like Lucky Dube, Bob Marley, Peter Tosh, and Marvin L Winans, creates a spiritual synergy that resonates across borders.



"Exodus" is more than just music; it's a call for reconciliation, understanding, and positive vibrations in a world facing deep-seated issues. Burning Stone's commitment to spreading messages of hope, unity, and love shines through every track on this EP.



Burning Stone's previous successes, including his hit single "Nicodemus," have garnered him a loyal following, and "Exodus" is poised to further solidify his reputation as a talented reggae artist with a global impact.



His musical journey spanning three decades and collaborations with renowned artists from Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, the USA, and more, is a testament to his dedication to the craft.



Listeners can expect an authentic reggae experience that transcends borders and cultures, making "Exodus" a must-listen for reggae enthusiasts and music lovers alike.



Stay tuned for the release of "Exodus" on September 2, 2023, as Burning Stone continues to spread his message of Liberation, Reconciliation and Harmony through the power of music.



Downloading, streaming and listening to this ‘Exodus’ you will surely uplift your soul with pleasures forever.



