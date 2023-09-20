Burna Boy shows love to Ghanaian market women dancing to his song in a viral video

Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 September 2023

Nigerian Afrobeats artiste, Burna Boy, has reacted to a video that showed Ghanaian market women dancing to one of his hit songs.



The Grammy award-winning singer, after seeing the video, decided to share it on his Instagram story for his 15 million followers across the world to catch a glimpse.



The video was shared by a popular Ghanaian dancer, Official Starter, who is already known for his viral videos with market women dancing to various songs.



Official Starter posted the video on TikTok with the caption, “As I dey for the market, e dey give me joy.”



The video has crossed 750K views with more than 1000 comments within 24 hours.



‘City Boy’ is the title of one of the songs on Burna Boy’s "African Giants” album which was released on August 25, 2023, through Atlantic, Spaceship Records, and Bad Habit.



