You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 01 31Article 1705325

Entertainment of Tuesday, 31 January 2023

Disclaimer

Source: mynigeria.com

Burna Boy reacts as South African rapper professes love to him

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Burna Boy and South African rapper, Gigi Burna Boy and South African rapper, Gigi

Popular South African rapper, Genesis Gabriella Tina Manney, also known as Gigi Lamayne has publicly professed love to Nigerian singer, Burna Boy.

Gigi declared her love for Burna Boy in a post shared on her Twitter handle.

She expressed that despite how she feels deeply about Burna Boy, he is unaware of her emotions.

“I’m so in love with @burnaboy, and he may never know this life thing, yooooo.”

Reacting, to her statement, Burna Boy liked that particular post.

This made her pleased as she shared a screenshot of the tweet Burna liked.

According to her, this serves as a form of confirmation that he is aware of her feelings for him.

Read the tweet below:



Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment