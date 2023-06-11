Burna Boy performs at UEFA Champions League final

Entertainment of Sunday, 11 June 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian afrobeat singer, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly called Burna Boy, on Saturday performed at the UEFA Champions League final.



The 2023 UEFA Champions League final football match between Manchester City and Inter Milan took place at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.



Burna Boy performed alongside Brazilian singer, Anitta.



It can be recalled that Burna Boy on Friday received four nominations in the 2023 edition of the Black Entertainment Television, BET, Awards.



This is coming a week after the singer became the first African artiste to sell out the 80,000-capacity London Stadium in the UK.





