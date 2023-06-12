Burna Boy not a 'new cat' although Davido and Wizkid had global recognition first - Stonebwoy

Entertainment of Monday, 12 June 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Ghanaian dancehall artist Stonebwoy has asserted that popular Nigerian Grammy-award winner Burna Boy isn’t a ‘new cat’ in the music industry as purported.
Davido, in an earlier interview, tagged Burna Boy as ‘new cat’ and this has since stirred mixed reactions from netizens on social media.
However, sharing his two cents on the issue, Stonebwoy has stated that the assertion isn’t entirely true and that Davido, perhaps, did not mean his comments literally.
Speaking in a recent interview with GoldMyne TV, the ‘Apotheke’ hitmaker, while citing reasons, explained that Burna Boy has been in the music scene for over a decade.
“Burna Boy is not a new cat to me because Burna has been there for more than a decade. If Davido said that, I honestly do not believe that he meant that outrightly. New cats would be Rema and Ruger them. So, I don’t believe Davido meant that, but also if you ask me, I think Wizkid and Davido have had a fair share of international appeal earlier than Burna,” Stonebwoy explained.
Stonebwoy remains good friends with both Nigerian stars; Davido and Burna Boy.
Here is Stonebwoy's reaction to the comment