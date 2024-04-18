Burna Boy listed among world's most influential people

Entertainment of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Afrobeats megastar Burna Boy, Kenya's President William Ruto, and captain of South Africa's national rugby team Siya Kolisi are leading the group of Africans who have been recognized by Time magazine among the world's most influential people.



Burna Boy was featured in the icons category, which celebrates individuals who have left a lasting mark in their fields.



Grammy-winning French-Beninese singer Angélique Kidjo hailed the Nigerian musician as “history in the making”.



Kolisi was recognized for his leadership through “wisdom and humility”. South African comedian Trevor Noah said that Kolisi gave “hope during a time in which many South Africans find it hard to hold on to any” by leading the country to a stunning rugby World Cup win last year.



President Ruto was named for spearheading Africa's climate action, but Time journalist Justin Worland said he needed to address the multiple challenges burdening his country.



Ugandan LGBTQ+ advocate Frank Mugisha made in the list for challenging his country's tough anti-gay law, which came into effect last year.



Julienne Lusenge, a human rights activist from the Democratic Republic of Congo, was also honoured for her work in addressing sexual and gender-based violence and pushing for women's political participation in her country.



Time also featured Kennedy Odede, a social entrepreneur who has been addressing issues such as poverty and education in Kibera, Kenya’s largest slum.



The annual Time 100 list spotlights individuals who have shaped the world in the past year.