Burna Boy launches cannabis brand in USA

Nigerian singer, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy, has launched a cannabis brand in Miami, in the United States of America.



According to reports, the Grammy award-winning musician unveiled the brand, named ‘BrkFst’, in partnership with ‘Jokes Up Ice Kream’, a weed dispensary and shipping company in the states.



Fans in attendance at the launch got a first look at the merchandise and were also treated to Burna Boy’s music.



This event comes at a time Burna Boy’s country, Nigeria, is still debating the legalization of cannabis for business and medicinal purposes.



It can be recalled that sometime in 2021, Burna Boy spoke against the unwillingness of the Nigerian government to legalize the drug, adding that “everyone smokes.”



"It’s just kind of hypocritical out there. They try to make it seem like if you smoke weed you’ll just go mad in Nigeria. Everybody smokes it. It’s just a topic no one wants to talk about. No one wants to talk about it; everybody is cool. Nobody wants to make it a thing to advocate for legalization of weed," he earlier stated in an interview with Home Grown Radio in Los Angeles.





US president’s take on Cannabis



Joe Biden, the US president, on October 6, pardoned all federal offenders convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana.



“As President, I will decriminalize cannabis use and automatically expunge prior convictions,” he promised.



