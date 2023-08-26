Burna Boy laughs as Google puts his net worth at N17 billion

Entertainment of Saturday, 26 August 2023

In the days leading up to the release of Grammy Award-winning singer Burna Boy's next album, 'I Told Them', more footage from his interview has kept showing up on social media.



The Grammy Award winner replied to a Google result that estimated his net worth at 22 million dollars (N17B) in one of the videos found online.



The video captured the moment the interview's anchor alerted Burna Boy of a Google search result showing his 22 million dollar net worth.



Burna Boy reacted by laughing loudly. He did, however, add that he prefers it that others view his value in that manner.



The singer added that the Google result is completely incorrect, but he would not say whether it was placed too high or too low.



Social media users said that Burna Boy made a million dollars even only last year, therefore they did not believe the results of Google's investigation into his net worth.



bush__dexter: "Oga Atlantic records unkor how una Dey do perce ?"



miguel_ihekwoaba: "Na so google de write $42m for rick ross. But baba buy big house for 36m last two weeks. Believe google at ur own peril."



boss_baby619: "You for just tell me say you get money pass Drake make I rest one time na."



itzsoeclassiq: "He made 100 million dollars last year alone."