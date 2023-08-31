Burna Boy has not done anything extraordinary - Veteran Nigerian actor

Entertainment of Thursday, 31 August 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Veteran actor, Patrick Doyle, has called on Burna Boy and his colleagues in the music industry to be humble and respectful to their predecessors.



He made these statements while asserting that Burna Boy has not done anything extraordinary to be tagged as a great person.



He noted that Burna Boy and other current artistes are recipients of the sweat of people who paved the way for them.



Taking to his Facebook page to share his thoughts, Doyle identified some musicians who should rather be refered to as pioneers.



He wrote;



"The credit for the feats that appear to be puffing the likes of Burna Boy up have to be properly ascribed to the greats who cleared the thorny paths that have created pathways for his likes to walk through practically effortlessly.



Burna Boy has not by himself done anything that can be remotely described as great.



He and his peers are recipients of the labours of heroes past. They need to be humble and respectful of their diligent and truly pioneering predecessors. Great artistes like Sunny Ade, Fela Anikulapo, Majek Fashek, I k. Dairo and a galaxy of others who paved the way from the 60s, to the 2000s.



Greatness and great feats don't exist in a vacuum. Let us not contribute to the creation of an arrogant and obnoxious monster."