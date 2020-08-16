Burna Boy boasts about Ghana on ‘The Breakfast Club’

Entertainment of Sunday, 16 August 2020

Source: kuulpeeps.com

Burna Boy heaped praise on Ghana in an interview he had with 'The Breakfast Club', an American syndicated radio show based in New York City.



During the interview, Charlamagne tha God, one of the three hosts of the show, disclosed to Burna Boy that he has acquired a property in Ghana which is by the beach. He, however, indicated that the property is located in East Legon when Burna Boy asked if it was at Labadi.



Burna Boy told Charlamagne tha God that getting a property in Ghana is the best decision he [Charlamagne] has ever made.



“Bro that’s the best decision you have ever made,” Burna Boy told Charlamagne tha God.



“Trust me, trust me, Ghana is a beautiful place.”



“You’re in a beautiful place man… Cos for me personally that’s my go to place for refuge,” he added.

Disclaimer

GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.