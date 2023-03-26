Burna Boy beats Beyonce to sell out tickets for a stadium on same night

Entertainment of Sunday, 26 March 2023

Source: www.mynigeria.com

Report indicates that Nigerian singer, Burna Boy has beaten American singer, Beyoncé to sell out his tickets for their tours in the Netherlands.



It was said that both singers booked a stadium tour in the Netherlands on the same night.



Some claim that Burna Boy's ticket sold out quickly because they are cheaper and affordable while Beyonce's tickets are on the high side.



Reacting to the news, some social media users said;



mychukwuebuka: Imagination wan kee burna boy. Firstly Beyonce already sold out twice of that stadium and the third date is the one still on sale with twice the amount of Burna boy's ticket. Burna boy being less expensive and I mean cheap enough for anybody over there to afford, he still did "buy one ticket and get one free",can never be Beyonce. Y'all should calm down, they never born Burna boy well to dare get compared to the biggest living artiste. Y'all think this is Africa where you disregard female musicians..Burna has the rest of his life to keep trying to meet up with Beyonce, which isn't happening.



t_2collins: Apart from price, Beyoncé needs to understand that people have outgrown her type of song. Afrobeat is the future and legacy



elovina_bespokeandaccessories: Beyoncé’s price is higher na. She had a show recently in America. Even her die hard fans were seriously complaining they couldn’t afford it. It was $1k that’s straight buy value o not resell.



thecreatives_woo: Well burna shoes would be €50 to €70/100. And Beyoncé won is like €2500 or higher .. which do you think would sell faster?



peaceememjonathan: Make una rest… see who una won compete with.. Biko we get bigger problem for dis country



hotice_offical:You think beyonce ticket is 100 euro Dey play go check her ticket is from standing 500 euros setting down 1000k euros from roll 3k 5k some country is 12k 15k dollars ooo



lawrix: Prices definitely different.. but burna is doing great