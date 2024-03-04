Bullhaus Entertainment unveils 'Horns Up' album

Music of Monday, 4 March 2024

Source: Bullhaus Entertainment

Music in the West African landscape has greatly felt a huge transformation in recent times. Ghanaian-based label owned by Lawrence Asiamah Hanson popularly known as Bullgod, has released its much-awaited album.



Their founder and CEO, Bullgod took to his social media pages to announce the release of the project with a trailer a few days ago.



In the post, he captioned the trailer with anticipation which led to much eagerness from his followers. In the early hours of Friday, 1st March, the official artwork of the album was released to officially announce the release.



This body of work turns out to be the maiden album of the record label. It is a twenty-track album which features Vanilla and top musicians such as Tinny, Fameye, Medikal, Kwabena Kwabena, Captain Planet 4X4 and Kelvynboy.



As a well-curated collective, the “Horns Up” album consists of an array of diverse music genres for consumption. It is crafted for the good listening pleasure of all music lovers around the globe.



Genius Selection, Ubeatz, David Bolton, Mr Herry, Gigzbeatz and Linkinbeats contributed to the production of this project.



Tap the link to stream “Horns Up” on all digital streaming platforms.



